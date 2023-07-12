Congress is at it again. The FAA reauthorization will help bring passenger rights and fix ongoing air traffic and safety issues in the airline industry, but it is currently being held up by members of Congress who are attempting to carve out direct routes to Reagan National for their own benefit.
It’s really sad that issues as important as safety and security are being taken hostage for the sake of convenience. Our airline industry is in desperate need of improvement, and it will only happen with measures like the FAA reauthorization.