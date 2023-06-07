My wife and I have lived in Fountain Hills for 25 years, same house, we love everything about our town. Well, almost.
Politics aside, yikes, how about “the gateway to Fountain Hills,” arguably Shea Boulevard. From the Beeline/Highway 87 to Saguaro Boulevard, the first commercial property exists on the right side of Shea Boulevard. This is a total eyesore and bad for business and our town’s reputation. Last week’s Times’ front-page article was all about our town’s disastrous commercial real estate vacancy percentage, etc. This “bombed out” building has been razed and partially destroyed for well over one year.
What is considered an eyesore?
An eyesore is something that is largely considered to look unpleasant or ugly. Its technical usage is as an alternative perspective to the notion of landmark. Common examples include dilapidated buildings, graffiti, litter, polluted areas.
Hopefully this letter will facilitate a very urgent series of actions through our Town government to finish this debacle once and for all, for God's sake, and for all of our taxpaying residents and businesses.
Editor’s note: The Times has reached out to the Town and learned staff is currently processing a building permit application for this property.