My wife and I have lived in Fountain Hills for 25 years, same house, we love everything about our town. Well, almost.

Politics aside, yikes, how about “the gateway to Fountain Hills,” arguably Shea Boulevard. From the Beeline/Highway 87 to Saguaro Boulevard, the first commercial property exists on the right side of Shea Boulevard. This is a total eyesore and bad for business and our town’s reputation. Last week’s Times’ front-page article was all about our town’s disastrous commercial real estate vacancy percentage, etc. This “bombed out” building has been razed and partially destroyed for well over one year.