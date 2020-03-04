Whatever happened to “I’m OK – you’re OK?” A time when alternative lifestyles and ideas could spin and bump off one another without the news-media recklessly declaring bombshell explosions? Inclusion was organically growing until that natural process was halted by extremists weaponizing racism as the basis of their political campaign.
Remember when peaceful activists sang the mantra, “We gotta live together?” The current radical dictum is, “Believe me, follow me, or be aggressively cancelled.” The PC acolytes espouse obtuse disinformation, preach their single-minded narrative and obsess for power. Freethinkers that shun their liberal dogma and remain outside their matrix are dismissed as deplorables. Multiple points of view aren’t allowed to coexist in the matrix. Alternative ideas get quickly smeared to protect the anti-intuitive PC ideology.
Zealots of science and technology belittle communities that practice their faith and religion. Like religion, politics should be a platform for inclusion, for tolerance and for unity that peacefully accepts naturally diverse individuals. Tranquil and demur leaders like Jesus, Abraham Lincoln, MLK and JFK were martyred pursuing their inclusive platforms. Love and power are bi-polar forces that will only meld through the alchemy of faith and hope.
The once calming buffer zone between radical extremist is shrinking along with the submissive middle class. The silent majority is no longer silent, they like their homespun values and they are rising up to actively take a side. Conservatives view the extreme socialist platforms proposed by progressives as fundamentally anti-American.
Civil pandemonium is peaking. Brothers and sisters are clashing to retain the sovereignty of our American rights and liberties. Extremists must cease their ugly name-calling and respectfully engage each other to quell the national unrest. Anger and rage are simmering and the physical violence is about to boil over.