“Truth lies midway between extremes and life is a constant balancing between them. Wisdom is the reconciliation of radical opposites.” – Haridas Shaudhuri.
My thoughts: Most parents admonish their children to tell the truth and not to lie. As adults, why is it that some seem to forget their own advice and lie to justify their actions and avoid accountability?
The above quote rings true to me, as our country is on the thin edge of losing our democracy because of extremism. We have some highly intelligent and dedicated members in our government; however, we cannot allow the extremists to reject an investigation into the Jan. 6 invasion of our Capitol building, which is just as great an attack against our democracy as the bombing of the Federal Building in Oklahoma City, the World Trade Center bombing and 9-11.
For me, as a 60-year Republican and 11-year Independent, it is time for the majority to step forward and restore that balance.