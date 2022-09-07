If you’re a parent in the Fountain Hills Unified School District, you have seen over the past 2.5 years how one bad apple can ruin a bunch. Dr. J, our superintendent, has been working very hard to build back the morale at the district and confidence in the parents of students. He is succeeding in that.
That is what makes this year’s FHUSD School Board election so important. We need to fill three School Board seats with fresh minds and hearts to help Dr. J in his quest to make our school the boutique district it is. That is why one of my votes will go to Tara Lamar.
She is a champion for our district. Her resume in our district is quite impressive. Her kids have been enrolled since -re-K in our district and are now a junior and senior. She has witnessed the highest highs and the lowest lows in our district. She knows what works and what doesn’t.
Tara spent four years on the PTO Board (three as president, one as past president), one year on the Fountain Hills Athletic Boosters, site councils for McDowell Mountain, FHMS and FHHS. She has been on FHUSD interview committees for superintendent twice (not the committee that was responsible for hiring the previous superintendent) and McDowell Mountain principal, FHMS principal, FHMS assistant principal and FHHS assistant principal. It is important to me that our school board members have a vested interest not only as a parent of a student in the district, but also as a community taxpayer. Tara checks both of those boxes.
If you are looking for someone that is extremely qualified and whose heart beats for the success of our district, join me in voting for Tara Lamar.