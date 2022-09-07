If you’re a parent in the Fountain Hills Unified School District, you have seen over the past 2.5 years how one bad apple can ruin a bunch. Dr. J, our superintendent, has been working very hard to build back the morale at the district and confidence in the parents of students. He is succeeding in that.

That is what makes this year’s FHUSD School Board election so important. We need to fill three School Board seats with fresh minds and hearts to help Dr. J in his quest to make our school the boutique district it is. That is why one of my votes will go to Tara Lamar.