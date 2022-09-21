Libby epitomizes the character, determination, fairness, values, beliefs, experience and commitment required to achieve academic success in our school in the interest of our entire community.

I taught over 20 years at McDowell Mountain Elementary and experienced many parents in my classroom. Libby was extraordinary! She has nine children who are different with individual needs. Libby has been an advocate for special needs students and realizes what is required to support all students. She devoted time every week to work in our classroom to support her son and the entire class.