Libby epitomizes the character, determination, fairness, values, beliefs, experience and commitment required to achieve academic success in our school in the interest of our entire community.
I taught over 20 years at McDowell Mountain Elementary and experienced many parents in my classroom. Libby was extraordinary! She has nine children who are different with individual needs. Libby has been an advocate for special needs students and realizes what is required to support all students. She devoted time every week to work in our classroom to support her son and the entire class.
Libby is super smart, energetic, positive, hard-working and found the time and resources to help our class grow and learn. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Libby found a way to show teacher appreciation during COVID. She is a tireless worker that personally contacted parents and orchestrated a caravan of parents, students and friends to do a drive by my home and show teacher appreciation by making banners, cards and warm wishes. My whole neighborhood came outside to enjoy this supportive display of teacher appreciation.
Fountain Hills needs parents like Libby, who has a vested interest in helping the District improve their schools by being involved, transparent with the curriculum, to actually discover what is working and make the required changes in order to achieve excellence and not just promise change. Libby is a great leader and parent. She will provide vision, oversight and will be a great communicator on the School Board and the entire community.
Please vote for Libby Settle!