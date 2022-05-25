To me, common sense applies in almost everything we do during the time we are awake. This applies from simple to elaborate tasks. It goes without saying that education also plays a major role, but in my mind common sense should apply in most situations and in most people.
If you are one that considers themselves to have common sense, then you will vote for Ginny Dickey for mayor. It’s a no-brainer to reelect Ginny Dickey for mayor such as, but not limited to: She is for all of the people in Fountain Hills; is available to meet with interested or affected parties; values the parks, economic development and tourism; cares about the future of Fountain Hills; represents the Town at regional and state meetings; works with the Town Manager, Council and staff; has promoted public safety through ordinance and enforcement; values long-term plans and solutions that benefit the majority.
Ginny Dickey and her family have lived in Fountain Hills for many years and she has been involved with the School Board, Town Council and now mayor. I truly believe that Mayor Dickey will continue to go the extra mile to keep Fountain Hills as beautiful as the town we all loved when we moved here.