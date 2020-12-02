Shop local, we have great businesses here in our town.
Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, I went to the post office to mail a package. When I came out, my car would not start. I called my husband to rescue me. He stopped at Kelley’s Automotive Repair and was told even though the car wasn’t that far away, they couldn’t tow it. They suggested we jump start my car and drive it over to them. We did.
By then it was about noon, so I didn’t expect the phone call at five telling me my car was ready. It needed a new battery and an oil change. They truly went the extra mile for us. Thank you, Kelley’s Automotive Repair.