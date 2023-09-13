Kalivianakis 3.jpg

Let’s talk about stoplights, warrants and litigation. On Aug. 22 the Town Council agreed to fund the remainder of a traffic light design (not a study) at Palomino/Palisades (Times Independent, Sept. 6, “Streets”). A previous council approved this project, invested $100,000 for the design and left a $35,000 balance due to complete it. Implementation would occur anytime the council deemed it necessary.

The following explains my vote. The need for a traffic safety light is not subjective but based on an objective standard. Staff reported that the completed traffic study deemed that the intersection met four “warrants.” Those are the criteria that indicate this intersection could be deemed dangerous with just a stop sign, a stop light would increase safety.