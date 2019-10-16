It’s said that on our Sanitary District Board, “Experience Matters.” I totally agree! My four decades of capital project management and design experience in power, chemical and pipeline projects clearly distinguish me from other candidates. Perhaps more important is my experience reforming and improving public capital programs.
I was hired by the largest school district in Illinois to improve their processes for replacing or repairing mechanical systems and minimizing politics in selecting projects for construction. We set up processes identifying challenges in operation and prepared detailed engineering evaluation reports assessing options, unlike many Sanitary District projects. We then prepared conceptual design documents and managed detailed design by others.
It’s difficult to prioritize the many projects based on merit, so we developed a process of evaluation and project “scoring” to objectively prioritize work based on need rather than political influence.
I also removed inferior products placed on “preferred vendor’s lists” based on political “clout.” I once prepared a report proving one vendor’s equipment was far inferior to others listed and removed them. I underwent a three-hour deposition defending my report. After my testimony, the vendor remained off the list.
Examining processes and projects in our Sanitary District, I’ve found many of the same political challenges found in Chicago. This is no surprise given Chairman Dudash’s 27 years working in the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago. Director Reski falsely claimed I was “responsible” for his spending $9,000 ($2,250 per page of threatening letters) responding to questions easily answered at no cost with a minute phone call.
Whenever patronage-driven politicians are credibly challenged, they tend to respond in hostile and mean-spirited intimidation to protect their “system.” Our District “bosses” appear to be doing exactly that. My experience will help combat this sad turn from late Chairman Hansen’s legacy of integrity.