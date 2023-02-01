The sky is not falling, contrary to The Times’ blazing front-page, Jan. 25 edition’s headline, “Town lobbyist fired.”
During the 2022 Town elections three candidates subsequently elected to the Council promised to scrutinize the Town’s budget and its expenditures. Voters agreed and chose Kalivianakis, Toth and Skillicorn. Rejecting a large expenditure for a lobbyist is one item in a long list to be examined. He is one person with many clients representing multiple issues; dozens patrol the hallways at the Capitol each session, some more effective than others.
Also read on page 8A of The Times a report on organizations the Town pays dues to. They are numerous regional, local and statewide policy groups at the state legislature our mayor and all Council members are currently serving on. They include committees and policy boards of MAG, GPEC, East Valley Partnership, Arizona League of Cities and Towns, Valley Metro and chambers, to name some. Along with the Town’s professional staff, the entire Council and mayor fully engaged in tandem with our crack legislative delegation of Chaplik, Kolodin and Kavanagh, the Town’s issues and legislative agenda is in good hands.
The basics of governing is this: Balance the budget and provide for what the citizens request. Continue doing the people’s business, councilmen, we support you. The Fountain Hills Republican Club just recently hosted an informative membership meeting on nothing but legislative matters presented by our representatives and senator. Sorry if you missed it.