The sky is not falling, contrary to The Times’ blazing front-page, Jan. 25 edition’s headline, “Town lobbyist fired.”

During the 2022 Town elections three candidates subsequently elected to the Council promised to scrutinize the Town’s budget and its expenditures. Voters agreed and chose Kalivianakis, Toth and Skillicorn. Rejecting a large expenditure for a lobbyist is one item in a long list to be examined. He is one person with many clients representing multiple issues; dozens patrol the hallways at the Capitol each session, some more effective than others.