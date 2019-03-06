Recently, national news reported 7 million auto loans of Americans are now three months delinquent. Obviously, those Americans cannot pay their monthly auto payment. Loud and clear, that speaks about household expenditures.
Relatedly, specifically and locally: What about Town of Fountain Hills expenditures? Has the new town council reduced its expenditures? If so, by how much? If not, tell us why not.
Councilman Spelich is against any new tax. That tax was stopped in its tracks by landslide voter defeat, four times.
Now we have council figuring going on. Decidedly, politicians figuring can at times be quite irrational. Instead of calling it a tax, the council is now calling it a temporary fee. Believe that, and also believe that after WWII, the newly imposed sales tax on goods was also supposed to be temporary. Temporary? Bah, humbug. A fee is a tax. “A rose by any other name is still a rose.”
Reducing the town’s expenditures by about 7 percent, year over year, say for four years, is what should occur if there is no entrepreneurial enterprise in the council. That expenditure reduction will be dollar for dollar equivalent to any expected new revenue from their supposed fee, thus obviating its need.
What did Amazon say to Queens, New York, by pulling out of their $26 billion dollar tax deal? The dumb in government are at work. Amazon called it right!
Tax and spend is no longer the way. Earn and spend is the way entrepreneurs earn their way. This is not advocacy for private enterprise that stands by itself, but rather municipal enterprise.