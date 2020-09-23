If you are a Trump supporter, Donald believes you are expendable. He wants you to crowd into an indoor venue and shower him with adoration. He wants you to loudly yell “four more years.” He wants you to ignore masks because a photo of you wearing a mask doesn’t fit his message of “miracles in the making.”
Listen to his own words as he brags to author, Bob Woodward. He knew, in January, COVID-19 was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and five times more deadly than the flu. When questioned on Sept. 13 about the safety of his followers attending crowded rallies, Trump, in typical self-absorbed fashion, stated, “I am on the stage and it is very far away. So I am not concerned at all.” That, Trump voters, is what your president thinks of you. There is no danger to him because you are far away.
FDR said, “confidence…thrives on honesty, on honor…without them we cannot live.”
Churchhill said, “the price of greatness is responsibility.” Trump said, “I don’t take responsibility at all” and, “It is what it is.” FDR, Trump, Churchill. Put an “X” on the name that does not belong.
A writer described our town’s remembrance of 9/11 as a bi-partisan event. That is blatantly not true. It was turned into a political event by someone who felt the need to have a Trump/Pence billboard attached to the top of their vehicle. Trump and his self-serving lies had no place at a 9/11 event. Trump lied that he was at Ground Zero helping to clear rubble. Trump lied about New Jersey Muslims celebrating the attack. Trump lied about his 9/11 charitable donations. If his lips are moving, chances are he is lying.
By the way, saying “fact” does not make it so.