I was surprised by Fountain Hills resident (he’s lived here less than two years) and Town Council candidate Mark Biermann’s letter last week attacking the mayor and “Council majority” for asking Sunridge residents their opinion about a long-planned neighborhood park and other topics. Instead of doing some research so he would know the facts, it is clear he is going to react first and seek the truth last. Not a good trait for a potential representative of all of us.
What “majority” is he referring to? There have been no votes or indication how Council is leaning on the park. He also refers to the Council’s leanings on detox facilities (which he erroneously refers to as a discussion about sober living home regulations, which already exist in state and federal law). The other problem items he mentions, signs and studies, have not had consistent votes from Council individuals one way or the other, and in fact, the sign ordinance was ultimately passed unanimously.
I expect better from a candidate who thinks he is qualified for Town Council.