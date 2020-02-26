It’s interesting to note how Fountain Hills Democrats are mirroring the tactics of their Washington, D.C. brethren. We recently underwent the attempted legislative coup against President Trump by baseless “impeachment.”
It didn’t matter to Democrats that the constitution requires “high crimes and misdemeanors” for such an action. They couldn’t provide a single crime as a basis for impeachment. It was just petty politics. Fortunately, 52 Senators who value the Constitution rejected this attempted coup and fully acquitted our President.
Democratic Precinct Committeeman Eric Landau filed a complaint with the state against me for identifying myself as an “engineer” on my signs in the last election, and had a misleading letter about it published in The Times.
It didn’t matter to him that I’d been licensed to practice professional engineering in eight states and that I’ve never had a complaint made on my professional services. It didn’t matter to him that I had a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. It didn’t matter to him that I haven’t been able to practice engineering since January of 2017 due to disability from pulmonary fibrosis. I’ve since had a double lung transplant but have work limitations.
These things mattered to the complaint review committee, however. Eight of nine members fully dismissed the unfounded complaint.
We even have our own “Adam Schiff” in Sanitary District Board member Greg Dudash, who engaged in inaccurate and baseless name-calling like “liar” and “narcissist” when challenged about his no-bid projects he’d “negotiated” to 30 percent over budget.
Fountain Hills is at a crossroads. The recent mayoral and Sanitary District elections have rewarded these tactics by electing those who benefited from them. Please join me in holding candidates accountable who encourage such D.C. Democrat tactics in the upcoming elections.