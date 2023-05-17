Brenda Kalivianakis, Fountain Hills Council member, serves the people of Fountain Hills in an exemplary way. Today, many individuals believe the government is a huge mass of infinite bureaucracy. It is seldom willing to assist its citizenry. However, this is not always the case.
She resolved my problem when others could not. I am a Vietnam veteran (Oct. 67-Oct. 68), 9th Infantry Division. Twenty-six of my friends died during my year in Vietnam. When a local HOA property in Fountain Hills allowed the American flag on their property to flap in the breeze unattached at the bottom for nearly two months, I felt betrayed for myself and all
vets. My efforts were in vain until Sheryl Allen and I contacted Brenda Kalivianakis about the situation. With her involvement the problem was soon corrected.
Thank you, Brenda, for caring and seeing its remedy to a positive conclusion.