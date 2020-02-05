If you’re not a theatergoer, please make an exception and do see “Gentleman’s Guide to Murder,” an exceptional play. I guarantee you’ll laugh your head off and be amazed listening to these exquisite voices!
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Sun Properties
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Chamber re-brands art shows
- Anonymous tips continue through P3 app
- Law enforcement report
- P&Z gives thumbs up to indoor auto sales
- Train pooch to avoid snakes
- Council approves density changes
- Town Council to meet Feb. 4
- New board for Sister Cities
- Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame Honorees announced for 2020
- Officer Bob Martin gave his life on the Beeline
-
Feb 5
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 6
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 7
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8
-
Feb 8