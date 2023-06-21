With the indictment of Donald Trump, I think it begs the question of how much we trust Hannah Toth and Allen Skillicorn.
These two have been adamant in their support for what I consider downright evil. Frankly, I took my family out of Fountain Hills because of their views.
Skillicorn is much like his hero. If you have watched any Town Hall meetings, you can tell Toth and Skillicorn have no idea how to govern and only feel the need to advance their hateful, logic-absent ideology through rants with no end value, and are shown up by logic and numerical facts by the members of the Town Council who do know what they are doing.
I pray Fountain Hills sees how bad these two truly are. As a veteran, I do not see these two as patriots. Much like their hero, they are questionable in ethics and disguise their authoritarianism with red, white and blue.