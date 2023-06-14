The irony evident in the statements made by Allen Skillicorn in the article, “Ethics probe clears Skillicorn,” will not be lost on those who follow his social media accounts. The sincerity of Skillicorn’s calls for “civility” and condemnation of “over-the-top social media posts” is disingenuous.
Skillicorn has urged his followers to: “Never Forget January 6th,” suggested that the wrath of God could be directed at schools, stated that physicians providing transitional care “have blood on their hands” and republished an altered photo of Kris Mayes captioned, “when you’re running for AG but have 21 murders under your belt.”
For those familiar with his history, Skillicorn’s claim that he considered the phrase “fire, ready, aim” (clearly used to describe perceived ineptitude on the part of four council members) constituted a death threat directed against him is not credible.
At the time the MCSO report was filed Skillicorn’s future as an Arizona politician was in doubt. His actions had been subjected to scrutiny by the media and criticism by constituents. Skillicorn was publicly called out for allowing an actual threat directed at Mayor Dickey to remain on his social media account for weeks. Other hateful posts, appearing to have been authored by him, surfaced. Skillicorn asserted that these posts (in circulation for years on social media) had been “faked.” Skillicorn’s supporters erroneously identified Ms. Price as one of those responsible.
Skillicorn advised MCSO that he would rely on “you guys” to determine if “there was a crime.” Within days, MCSO found “no probable cause to support the allegation of threats being made” and closed its file.
A month later Skillicorn enlisted an Illinois PR consultant to place an article falsely accusing Ms. Price of threatening him. Skillicorn ignored requests that the article be taken down.