The irony evident in the statements made by Allen Skillicorn in the article, “Ethics probe clears Skillicorn,” will not be lost on those who follow his social media accounts. The sincerity of Skillicorn’s calls for “civility” and condemnation of “over-the-top social media posts” is disingenuous.

Skillicorn has urged his followers to: “Never Forget January 6th,” suggested that the wrath of God could be directed at schools, stated that physicians providing transitional care “have blood on their hands” and republished an altered photo of Kris Mayes captioned, “when you’re running for AG but have 21 murders under your belt.”