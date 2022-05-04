Truth in reporting requires properly addressing the findings from the recent ethics complaint filed against Dickey, McMahon and Magazine, but unfortunately lacking to date.
In the 18-page report it concluded that Magazine was guilty of three counts of violating the Town Code of Ethics. Magazine implicated McMahon in his statements at the business and as discussed with the investigator, Frank Cassidy. Cassidy concluded McMahon did not ask Magazine to go to the business for the purposes Magazine claimed based on his interviews and statement at the business.
After reading the initial article written by Bob Burns, then the editorial comment at the end of Lina Bellenir’s letter published April 27, there remains evidence of withholding facts. The report states “McMahon’s conduct at the Feb. 1 meeting could arguably be viewed as undermining public confidence in Town government, not accountable to the citizens, and not fair in appearance.” The investigator concluded they were minor enough to not constitute a violation.
As regards Magazine, he lied to the business owner about McMahon’s involvement. This has been well established as evidenced in the report. Additionally, the investigator confirmed that the collection of signatures on the petitions would not be a criminal offense, despite Magazine and Couture’s attempt to continue perpetuating the contrary.
As Cassidy states in the report, Magazine “had no reason to be there” at the business in the first place as “Magazine was not a nomination petition enforcement officer.” Magazine’s behavior was found to be unethical, yet the Town Council chose to condone his behavior once again. He is now serving as the campaign manager for Couture’s campaign – she’s obviously embracing unethical behavior in selecting him as a mentor. This isn’t personal, it is demanding they uphold the Code of Ethics they were sworn into office to uphold by all elected officials.