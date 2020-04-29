The Town asked the Greater Phoenix Economic Council to perform an analysis of Daybreak. From that analysis, the developer has stated Daybreak would create $170,000 annually in local rental tax. To achieve this, each area of the project (unrestricted and age 55+) would need to have 78.9 percent occupancy every month, using $1,750 average monthly rent for the unrestricted units and $5,000 average monthly rent for the 55+ units.
The average monthly rent figures are an average of what the developer stated at the initial Planning and Zoning meeting in Feb. 2019 and a meeting the developers had with several residents at CopperWynd.
To achieve the $200,000 annually in local rental tax that Mr. Tolis mentioned in his letter in the Special Election Information Pamphlet (SEIP), each area of the project would need to achieve 92.8 percent occupancy every month. This translates into only 19 of 270 unrestricted units empty each month and only nine of 130 age 55+ units empty each month.
Bill Myers’ letter in the SEIP incorrectly states, “Daybreak will create about $4 million annually in new tax revenue.” The correct amount is $3.9 million over 10 years, not every year.
Revenue estimates, especially over a 10-year period, are just that – estimates. Who knows what will happen over the next year, let alone over each of the next 10 years.
If one of the reasons you are considering voting yes on Daybreak is because of the estimated revenue it might bring to the town, I recommend you understand the assumptions behind that estimated revenue, what it would take for those estimated revenue numbers to be achieved and how likely you think it is that the estimates will be achieved.