The President is forcing Americans to pay the cost of the Ukraine war with their blood and treasure for “as long as it takes.” Without congressional authorization it is reckless and law-breaking for the president to increase the national debt.
America’s credit is maxed out. Every expense, excluding Social Security and Medicare, must adjust cost below income. Every family knows they will go bankrupt spending more than they earn.
Besides financing Ukraine’s war, Americans are told to grit their teeth and suffer the pain caused by the global environmental social and corporate governance mandates that Americans have not voted on. Under ESG, there are fuel shortages, an open border invasion, inflation, economic stagnation and an increasing dependence on China for medical supplies. Global-minded ESG mandates are covertly happening without authorization or accountability for the hardships they are inflicting.
Americanism, globalism, Communism cannot coexist in the same country. Americans want a republic of free people. Attempting to force a new world order of globalism or Communism on freedom-loving Americans that want and deserve democracy, not tyranny, is dangerously divisive.
Beware of the propaganda and disinformation influencers that tell you be quiet and bear the discomforts, hardships, sacrifices that your family is experiencing. Unchecked ESG mandates will continue to devalue the American dollar toward insolvency.
Disregard the purveyors of disinformation meant to neutralize public reaction to dangerous and unpopular government mandates. Bureaucrats that can’t defend their actions are like insecure children that throw tantrums. They rant and rave, “shut up, you’re dangerous.” They want you punished and outlawed for exposing their harmful hypocrisies.
Remain confident, don’t be soft sold by virtue signaling influencers, don’t be threatened or bullied; hold you ground, speak-up, be assertive, not passive. Defend yourself and your rights; don’t accept immoral ideals and behaviors. Make a difference.