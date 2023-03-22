Equality, the American way, enshrines uniform access to opportunities for those who take the initiative to achieve. The dreamers – the entrepreneurs, the achievers – that believe in the sanctity of faith, family and freedom work hard at forming the soul of America. Equal opportunity is the impetus for blending cultures and ideals into the soul of America.
The 21st century political and corporate bureaucrats manufactured “equity” as their means of supplanting equality. Declaring race as the basis of awarding entitlements is disgracing individual fulfillment that is the soul of America. “Equity” bastardizes affirmative action by lowering standards, reducing expectations and stifling achievement. “Equity” is political wordsmithing for race-based entitlements. Doling-out equity to engineer false pride is a vote-mining scheme. “Equity,” a woke word for discrimination, assigns handouts and privileges based on physical looks, not qualifications. “Equity” is the 21st century version of buying votes with welfare promises like reparations.