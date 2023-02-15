Our nation was founded upon the principle of equal justice under the law. This embodies the premise that justice is applied uniformly and impartially according to the Constitution and the laws which derive from it.
A close review of recent history can easily lead one to believe that some people with greater influence or celebrity are not treated the same as the “common” man or woman. As with all matters of government and governing, knowledge about what is in the Constitution, what should be done, and what is actually done, is critically important. How better to learn this than from someone who has vast experience in these matters?