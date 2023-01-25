On national TV, in response to questioning by Peter Doocy of Fox News, Joe Biden admitted he personally and intentionally stored classified documents locked in a garage with his precious Corvette. Neither Clinton nor Trump have made similar statements of purposeful misappropriation of classified documents.
Why, then, are Joe Biden’s personal, unauthorized and professionally uncertified attorneys, who have apparently delayed previous disclosures until now, being tasked with finding any remaining documents? If we want the world to see the U.S. as a bastion of equal justice, why do our government agencies not at least try to appear unbiased?