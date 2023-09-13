Rising food prices. Rising gas prices. Rising housing prices. And the list goes on. The most recent threat to consumer prices is coming from our own government in the form of overly burdensome regulations being proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
This is most evident in their proposed regulations to the chemical sector. This would affect all aspects of consumers’ lives by raising the prices or limiting the availability of many consumer products. Manufacturers depend on the chemicals they are proposing regulations for to make everything from shoes to tires and even lithium-ion batteries and semiconductors.