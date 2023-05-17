There’s been a lot of hearsay and claims made about the Environmental Plan, yet no one talks about Goal 4. I encourage anyone who supports historical and cultural preservation to read Goal 4 on page 7. The Environmental Plan is available at fountainhillsaz.gov. On the right, search for “Environmental Plan.”
Read it. Think about it. Come up with informed conclusions. Share your thoughts. Is the pursuit of archeology a partisan agenda, or is it something that might benefit the greater good of this town and a broad swathe of its residents (present and future)?