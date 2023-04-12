I often hear from residents about their concerns about the condition of roads and some of the regulations impacting their businesses and they are often confused as to why it can take so much time for the Town to address these problems.
One reason is because we have to debate issues we simply should not have to deal with. One such contest was the 11-page Environmental Plan that was recently defeated. Among other things, this initiative sought to remove gas and diesel cars from town roads; force ridership on public transportation; ban gas-powered leaf blowers and implement a host of new building codes and regulations.
It is not the role of local government to control the lives of our citizens. We are public servants – not overlords. Our role is to address the concerns and needs of our community. We have real problems to solve such as building and maintaining roads and protecting the citizens of our community.
This discussion goes beyond the Green New Deal proposal. Our rights and freedoms are at stake in this important issue. If town officials can in the name of ideology ban gas-powered cars from local roads and ban gas-powered leaf blowers, then there is virtually no end to the ways Town officials can control our lives. It is our job to lead and to address the real challenges facing our community, and that is exactly what I intend to do. I will not waver in standing up for our freedom and liberty and I will never stop opposing the radical agenda of the statists who want to control all aspects of our lives.
Now, I have some leaves to blow with my gas-powered leaf blower.