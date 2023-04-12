I often hear from residents about their concerns about the condition of roads and some of the regulations impacting their businesses and they are often confused as to why it can take so much time for the Town to address these problems.

One reason is because we have to debate issues we simply should not have to deal with. One such contest was the 11-page Environmental Plan that was recently defeated. Among other things, this initiative sought to remove gas and diesel cars from town roads; force ridership on public transportation; ban gas-powered leaf blowers and implement a host of new building codes and regulations.