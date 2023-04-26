After the school board meeting on April 3, Councilmember Skillicorn approached me and said he really liked my letters to the editor. I can’t fault a man with such impeccable taste and discernment, but then I read his letter the following week and couldn’t believe my biggest admirer had so quickly lost that keen sense of discernment.

Like Reagan, I allowed myself a bemused chuckle and thought, “There he goes again!”