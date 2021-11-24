November is National Entrepreneurship Month. Congratulations to all Fountain Hills entrepreneurs and businesses for taking risks and being successful in spite of the many challenges.
Everyone should support your local businesses and the Chamber of Commerce, headed by president Betsy LaVoie. Full disclosure, I own several businesses/properties in Fountain Hills and was also Maricopa Sheriff for 24 years, including being the top law enforcement official in Fountain Hills. Currently running for mayor.