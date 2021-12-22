Why do so many in this town feel entitled? Is it because you want to be in Scottsdale without living in Scottsdale? Is it because you want to be Scottsdale Heights?
Whenever out in town, I see and hear adults and children alike feeling as if they deserve everything for doing nothing. I hear of students who think they should get A’s just for showing up to class. I hear of students who accuse teachers of things because the student did not do their work in class. I hear of parents who set bad examples for their children.
I have heard and seen FHUSD School Board members tell parents to move across the hill to SUSD if they do not like how things are done in our schools.
Adults, what examples are you setting for children by showing them that the world revolves around them? Why are we not teaching our children things at home? Things like responsibility, accountability, integrity, service and excellence?