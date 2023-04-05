In my day out and about I noticed flags at half-staff, which for me always begs the question of, “Why?” Today’s answer, another school shooting. Six more dead. “Thoughts and Prayers,” the vicious cycle we are once again caught in.

Pause for a moment and reflect. People with guns, kill people: 28- Sandy Hook Elementary, N.J.; 50- Pulse Nightclub, Fla.; 17- Stoneman Douglas High School, Fla.; 22-Walmart, El Paso, Texas; 22- Robb Elementary, Uvalde, Texas. We all know the resuscitation. Perhaps there is one that has touched your life. Now, think about the 321 people that will be shot today by people with guns; men, women and children’s lives interrupted.