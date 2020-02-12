Mayor Dickey’s State of the Town address focused on “engaged” and that “Fountain Hills is the place to be.”
Key words she used: safe environment; expert community policing; first responders to accidents, fires, snakes, health-related emergencies; Crisis Response Team; speeding; intersection improvements at four-way stops; faster emergency response times; accurate and detailed incident reporting; increased enforcement of codes and ordinances; enforce hands-free driving; speak up, stand up, save a life; suicide prevention, substance abuse, domestic violence, bullying; homelessness; school safety; quality of life for older adults; well-managed; transportation infrastructure, streets; pavement management program; allocating available funding; grants to help with sidewalks, roads, parks, safety; direction to manage, strategize and appropriate funding, with flexibility to respond to unknowns; deferred maintenance; town resources are not enough; positive actions, projects; and variety of housing options.
Commercially available inventory; new commercial/industrial development; sustainable economic environment; major projects; Developers Advisory Forum; welcome challenge; protecting dark or battling noisy skies; condition of washes, sidewalks, trails, parks; keeping graffiti, weeds, litter in check; signage; storm damage cleanup; preservation of treasured views, natural desert surroundings; partnerships; Sanitary District; School District; service organizations, foundations; Dark Skies; Ft. McDowell Yavapai Nation; Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community; East Valley Mayors; MAG; RPTA; League of AZ Cities and Towns; Greater Phoenix Economic Council; FAA; short-term rentals; shared revenue; vaping prohibitions; zoning changes; and setting fees.
Ten-year General Plan: long-term visions and commitments; walkable community; team effort; multi-generational community; increased participation; Volunteer Expo; Make a Difference Day; Adopt-a-Street; Leadership Academy; Mayor’s Youth Council; boards/commissions; activities; Chamber; clubs and organizations; faith-based civic groups; FHCCA; exploring revenue options; prioritizing current revenues; addressing adequate staffing; improving communication, transparency; incredible views; small-town feel in the midst of a metropolitan area; transparent, inclusive leadership; 2020 census; economic development; celebrating 50 years; and a privilege.
Mayor Dickey is engaged!