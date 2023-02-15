SB 1234 Has been introduced in the legislature to make photo enforcement illegal in Arizona. Is this a good thing? It is if you’re a speeder, red light runner and stop sign blower.
Remember when our freeways were photo enforced? It used to be fairly civilized out there. Now it’s a free-for-all with speeders zooming through Arizona with impunity. Do we want this to happen to our neighborhoods, too?
Our law enforcement officers are spread way too thin to deal with the number of traffic lawbreakers out there. Traffic stops also endanger our officers and take them away from more important duties. Thus, we have photo enforcement to help catch the bad guys. Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and other municipalities have a proven track record of reducing accidents, injuries and deaths through their use of photo enforcement. Why would we want to take an effective tool away from law enforcement? Is it “big brother” invading your privacy? Well, if you own a cell phone or computer, that ship sailed a long time ago.
Perhaps Senator John Kavanagh can shed some light on the subject for us law-abiding drivers. He is a co-sponsor of SB 1234. It frosts my cookies to see the way people ignore our traffic laws in town. I think Fountain Hills would benefit from photo enforcement.