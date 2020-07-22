Like many Americans I am fed up with biased distortions, if not outright lies, from both politicians and ill-informed, biased individuals. We, the people, deserve “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”
Eric Landau wrote in his letter last week that Joe Arpaio’s support in his campaign for Sheriff “comes principally from out-of-state, far-right institutional donors, not from those in this county…”
Well, had he bothered to check he would have learned that George Soros, the out-of-state, far-left agitator, donated a whopping $3.2 million dollars to get Paul Penzone elected last time.
Now, Soros is a multi-billionaire, so it is reasonable to assume that his donations serve an agenda and that he buys influence.
So where was law enforcement when the allegedly peaceful demonstrations turned into looting and destruction at Fashion Square? I have heard from reliable sources that, in fact, law enforcement had been forewarned but still did nothing. You have to wonder why. Did the out-of-state Soros have any input? We’ll never know. But what we do know is that we need someone strong as sheriff who will not allow such wanton destruction.
Personally, I don’t want to go to bed with a Glock in my bedside table because I’m worried about where these “peaceful” demonstrators will turn up next. After all, it’s only 20 minutes from Fashion Square to Fountain Hills!