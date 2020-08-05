Recently, a couple of letter writers wrote to complain that Sheriff Penzone failed to stop the looters at Fashion Square. Last week, Ken Bryan correctly pointed out Scottsdale has its own police department. The Sheriff provides patrol services for a few smaller towns on a contract basis (like Fountain Hills) and in unincorporated portions of the county. We now know that he did, in fact, pitch in and help with Fashion Square when requested by Scottsdale Police.
Although I might have missed something, I am not aware of any location under the Sheriff’s jurisdiction that suffered damage from looters.
One of the writers came out in support of Jerry Sheridan, the former chief deputy who participated in much of the bad behavior of Arpiao. On July 15, 2020, Gene Mikolajczyk went into some detail on Sheridan’s complicity. Another writer reports that he is so worried about bad people coming to Fountain Hills from Scottsdale that he may start keeping his gun in the bedside table. Sheriff Penzone and his deputies have done a good job of keeping Fountain Hills safe.
In closing, I would like to pivot to the importance of all of us wearing masks for the safety of everyone. Herman Cain just died after refusing to wear a mask in public, including the Tulsa rally. Congressman Louis Gohmert was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after refusing to wear a mask in the halls of Congress. Reading that headline made me hopeful that he would become a proponent of masks. Instead, in the next day’s headline, he blamed the mask for giving him COVID-19. Isn’t that the same as blaming a toilet seat for giving you Gonorrhea?