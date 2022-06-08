After serving alongside Mayor Ginny Dickey for nearly four years, I wholeheartedly endorse her in the upcoming Town Council election to serve another term as our mayor.
It’s unfortunate that small pockets in our beautiful town have chosen to lower themselves to a path of polarization that I feel is tearing apart the very fabric of our country. Sure, party designation means something at a certain level, but when it comes to our municipality, the overriding concern should be “what’s best” for Fountain Hills – nothing else.
That’s what Ginny has done ever since she moved to town back in the 1980s.
Mayor Dickey and I have not agreed on every single item that’s come before the council since December of 2018 when we were sworn in, yet I have never felt isolated, neglected or shunned by her. She has always been respectful and willing to listen to my ideas, thoughts and opinions. I also feel she has treated citizens in the same manner.
Is it logical to think one would agree with a candidate on every single issue? Of course not. So, if you’re checking a name on the ballot over one or two issues, or because of party affiliation, just think of the hundreds of other things out there that you have in common with someone who is willing to give so much time, energy and devotion to our town.
Mayor Dickey puts us all to shame with her preparation, background information and willingness to tackle the tough issues and work toward practical solutions rather than trying to appease this group or that group.
The Town of Fountain Hills is in a much better place than we were four years ago, and much of that is due to Mayor Ginny Dickey and her commitment to this community.