As a decades-long supporter of America’s Toughest Sheriff, I find the parade of slander thrown at him in the letters of The Fountain Hills Times to be very encouraging.
Why encouraging? Because clearly those who oppose him are very conspicuously very fearful that he will win. “Methinks thou dost protest too much,” to paraphrase Shakespeare. Were they not fearful that he’ll win, they would simply say nothing.
Yes, he’s old. Sharp and in great physical shape, but old. Know what? If I had a crystal ball and I could see that he would run, win and retire the next day, I’d vote for him enthusiastically because he well deserves the honor for all he’s gone through in defense of this country and against overwhelming odds. But he won’t retire. He’ll be mayor.
To those who oppose him so rudely and so aggressively, I suggest that you read a book. Specifically, his book. And, of course, I know you won’t. Why burst your bubble now?