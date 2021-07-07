Fountain View Village and the Chamber of Commerce would like to thank everyone who participated in the fundraiser for Encore for More Senior Services in June.
We sold out all spots and had an exciting and fun afternoon of Bingo with another excellent lunch prepared by the Fountain View Village culinary team. Encore for More was on hand to answer questions about all the amazing services they offer the seniors of Fountain Hills.
We raised a total of $1,335! “Thank you,” to the residents of Fountain Hills and the Chamber of Commerce for making this event such a huge success, and a special thank you to all the local businesses that donated the prizes to our winners.