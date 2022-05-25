Three members of the Fountain Hills Town Council are not running for reelection.
David Spellich, a strong, rock solid voice for citizens, a retired Chicago cop who, along with Gerry Freidel has been the lone voice keeping the liberal majority on council from going over a cliff. Stepping up to fill this seat is former legislator Allen Skillicorn, who promises to be every bit as strong and skilled, with his finger on the pulse of this town as Spellich, with governing experience on day one to make a real difference.
Alan Magazine the front man for the Town’s liberal elements, who most often uses his mouth and not his ears when dealing with critical issues is also leaving. Fortunately, candidate Brenda Kalivianakis is more than ready to govern in his place. An attorney, a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, she built a successful business and actually meets with, listens to and respects Fountain Hills citizens.
Finally, Mike Scharnow is stepping aside. Lest Fountain Hills be mistaken for a retirement community, candidate Hannah Toth, Fountain Hills’ next generation of leadership, is a welcomed breath of fresh air to replace Scharnow. An ASU, grad Toth will roll up her sleeves, work hard and hails from a long line of small business owners.
By filling three empty seats with new faces, new ideas, exceptional credentials and fresh energy, citizens no longer will be forced to take to the streets fighting bad decisions made at Town Hall. When Skillicorn, Toth and Kalivianakis are elected, our beautiful town will be on a solid economic success track, property values protected and citizen’s voices respected. Reclaim our town Aug. 2.