You may have seen my letter from two weeks ago about a phone I found on the ground here in Fountain Hills. I managed to spend way too much of my life trying to return the phone to its owner.
I took it to the store, they told me to call the carrier. I took it to the Town, they said they could take it but it would likely be recycled. I called the carrier and they said take it to the store.
I hoped that the owner would see my letter in The Times, but I got no response.
I took it back to the store and they said I could not leave it there, but I could recycle it at Best Buy. I set the phone on the counter and suggested they could recycle it at Best Buy.
If you don’t have emergency contact info entered in your phone, you really should do that, because the company will make no effort to reconnect you with your phone.