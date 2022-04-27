I find it odd that another attack on a business in our community is allowed to happen.
I sat in shock as Councilwoman McMahon lashed out at the owner of Adero over a sign, technically in Scottsdale, not having the name Fountain Hills on it. Does this councilwoman realize that the town benefits from thousands of dollars in tax revenue from both the restaurant and lodging that this establishment generates? Not to mention that when friends stay there, they are referred to so many of our downtown businesses as well, which the Town also benefits from?
This continues to be embarrassing for a council that says that they are “business friendly.”