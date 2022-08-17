The Aug. 2 primary election results are final. For Town Council, we know who will be serving for the next two-year term. For the State Legislature and other offices, the November General Election is approaching.
As with all elected officials, we listen to their promises and if they have served in office, we also judge them on their past record and actions. All of this requires that we stay engaged and aware of what they say, what they do and how they vote before and after the election. We want the results we expected. So, we should take every opportunity to meet with them, talk to them and ask questions. Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is one way of accomplishing this.
Summer break is over and Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is resuming its monthly meetings on Thursday evening, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will feature several local winners in the Aug. 2 primary election, including State Representative John Kavanagh, running for State Senate; Alex Kolodin, candidate for State Representative; Town Councilmembers-Elect Brenda Kalivianakis and Allen Skillicorn, and maybe a few others. They will be sharing their thoughts about the recent and upcoming elections and their perspective on the issues facing all of us in Fountain Hills and in the Arizona Legislature.
The meeting will be at the Fountain Hills Community Center. All interested parties are welcome to join the meeting. Admission is free but donations to cover expenses are welcomed and appreciated.