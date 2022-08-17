The Aug. 2 primary election results are final. For Town Council, we know who will be serving for the next two-year term. For the State Legislature and other offices, the November General Election is approaching.

As with all elected officials, we listen to their promises and if they have served in office, we also judge them on their past record and actions. All of this requires that we stay engaged and aware of what they say, what they do and how they vote before and after the election. We want the results we expected. So, we should take every opportunity to meet with them, talk to them and ask questions. Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is one way of accomplishing this.