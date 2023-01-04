Kari Lake’s lawsuit in the governor’s race seemed logical and well documented. But apparently there is not an Arizona judge who would seriously consider the mess called Maricopa County elections.

Firsthand reporting by my daughter who went to her polling place four times on election day: Voters were not able to vote due to tabulator issues, elderly voters unable to physically stand in the massive lines caused by malfunctions so not voting, not extending voting hours so all could cast their ballot, casting a ballot in a third location turned out to be a nightmare for many, the chain of command was very loose.