Kari Lake’s lawsuit in the governor’s race seemed logical and well documented. But apparently there is not an Arizona judge who would seriously consider the mess called Maricopa County elections.
Firsthand reporting by my daughter who went to her polling place four times on election day: Voters were not able to vote due to tabulator issues, elderly voters unable to physically stand in the massive lines caused by malfunctions so not voting, not extending voting hours so all could cast their ballot, casting a ballot in a third location turned out to be a nightmare for many, the chain of command was very loose.
Election matters aside, the Republican Party clearly is in shambles, unable to get the ball across the goal line in the past three statewide elections. Yet locally, those of us involved in the primary and General Election in Fountain Hills were successful. Our grassroots campaigning with a limited budget included a large cadre of enthusiastic volunteers whose efforts were able to produce a majority on the Town Council and came very close to defeating a sitting Democrat mayor.
Then citizens brought home a no vote on two big-spending school budget and override issues, while electing tough, focused new school board members.
Bottom line, citizen involvement at the local level results in winnable elections. It doesn’t take a fortune, just rolling up your sleeves, organizing, developing a solid message, putting in the time and having candidates like Skillicorn, Toth and Kalivianakis is critical.