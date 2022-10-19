There is no more important office in our state government at this moment than secretary of state. It is this office that ensures our elections are fair and accurate.

I want someone who will administer our elections properly with easy access to the ballot. After the 2020 election, there were false claims of widespread fraud. Three independent audits of Maricopa County votes ordered by the Republicans in our State Legislature found no evidence of fraud. These audits showed that the totals for Maricopa County were accurate.