My vote is going to every candidate who is not a Democrat. This administration has had their chance and in two years have managed to screw up this country on every level.
Starting on day one, Biden canceled our energy independence. Then the horror of the pullout from Afghanistan. The embarrassment on the world stage as he mumbles and misspeaks. Inflation caused by massive spending has cost us our financial strength.
There are two ballot measures on Nov. 8 that trouble me. The Fountain Hills Unified School District wants another override to allow more spending and a $20 million bond that will stretch out over multiple years and is a tax on us. This has nothing to do with the children. It has to do with a system that is failing.
Student enrollment is down and only a third of Fountain Hills children are going to our local schools. This administration has overspent and now comes begging voters for more money. They have no plan. No bank would give a loan to a business without a viable proposal. The voters are being asked to fund a shopping list, this is not a plan. They need a workable, as well as a financially feasible, plan to be presented to the voters. The voters will then be able to make a clear decision on this issue.
But at the present, I suggest that the Fountain Hills Unified School District balance its budget, spending only what it has. FHUSD needs to provide adequate evidence to substantiate its request to increase your funding. At present, I don’t think it is warranted.