The debacle is over! Daybreak is dead, thanks to an overwhelming and convincing statement from a record-breaking turnout of registered voters for a local election. What have we learned from this exercise in American democracy?
1. A grassroots effort to right a wrong can be successful. My personal thanks to those that stepped up to lead the effort and to everyone that helped and contributed to the cause.
2. You can’t trust your current elected officials to preserve the charm and character of our great little town.
3. Greedy developers don’t care about the community and ignore our legitimate concerns; they only seek personal gain and will say and do anything to achieve that.
4. The voter turnout and results clearly indicates this was never a neighbor-driven issue, it was an outright attack on the entire community.
5. Responsible development and growth is needed for the future of Fountain Hills. Let’s focus on the word “responsible.”
What needs to be done immediately? I would call on the five town council members that got us in this mess to immediately resign from their position; they obviously are not aligned with the constituents who they claim to represent. And, since this special election cost the town $50,000, how about those five that supported this project get out their checkbooks and reimburse the town to the tune of $10,000 each?
God bless America and Fountain Hills!