In November, Fountain Hills voters will have the choice of re-electing David Schweikert or electing Hiral Tipirneni. Congressman Schweikert admitted to 11 counts of alleged violations, accepted a reprimand by the House of Representatives and will pay a $50,000 fine. The full House voted to sanction Schweikert.
Hiral Tipirneni is an orthopedic surgeon, leads teams to treat and cure breast cancer, prostate cancer and childhood leukemia and is the mother of three children. The choice for who should represent us in congress seems clear. Hopefully, we will do the right thing.