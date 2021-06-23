Following the election in 2020, multiple state legislatures have discussed irregularities in the voting process that faced their states and have proposed legislation to establish fair and accountable practices for their citizens.
In Arizona, this has occurred as well. I learned Saturday morning that our State Representative, John Kavanagh, has written several pieces of legislation addressing various voting issues. These have moved through the legislative process, passing in both houses, and have been signed into law by our Governor.
Among these are Representative Kavanagh’s bill to require that all data ports on voting machines have locks on them to prevent tampering with the programs or results, another to clearly inform voters of their options when the voting machines reject their ballots and a requirement that those who send in opinion submissions for government voter guides properly identify themselves to prevent fraud, such as that which recently occurred in a Scottsdale election.
We Arizonans are fortunate to have the expertise that Representative Kavanagh brings to the Capitol, thus assuring that the vote of each of us will be counted and verified. Our state government is in excellent hands.