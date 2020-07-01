We would like to thank Scott Hegna of Fountain Hills Decorators for his help in repairing our patio ceiling, keeping our front door in good repair and having several screens repaired. He is efficient, courteous, and very fair with his pricing. Please don’t hesitate to contact him for your painting and various other projects.
